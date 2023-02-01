Villagers raise question over 2 BHK beneficiaries

Aler (Yadadri-Bhongir): Tensions flared up at the distribution programme of double bedroom houses when some local people obstructed the local BRS MLA from enetering the newly constructed 2BHK houses and created a ruckus by vandalising the event in Aler constituency of Yadadri Bhongir district on Tuesday.

In Kolanupaka village of Aler mandal, the villagers alleged that instead of the deserving poor people, only those belonging to the BRS party were selected as the beneficiaries of the double bedroom houses and obstructed the local BRS MLA G Sunitha and stopped her from entering the newly constructed double bedroom houses.

The protesters became out of control and wrecked the tents erected for the programme and broke the chairs set up for the event. They staged a protest with kerosene cans on the Aler-Cheryala road near the double bedroom houses in Kolanupaka. Argument and scuffle took place between the police and the villagers who reached the spot.