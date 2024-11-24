Villages choke on chemical fumes

Mahabubnagar : Residents of Jadcherla constituency, particularly those in villages like Polepally, Peddapally, Mudi Reddypally, and nearby tribal hamlets, are increasingly voicing concerns over rising air, water, and land pollution caused by pharmaceutical companies operating in and around the Pharma SEZ. The Jadcherla Pharma SEZ is home to several prominent pharmaceutical firms, including Aurobindo Pharma, Shilpa Medicare, Hetero Biopharma, Viatris, Evertogen Life Sciences, Cohance Lifesciences, Virchow Laboratories, Optimus Generics, and others. While these companies contribute significantly to the pharmaceutical sector, locals allege that their operations are severely impacting the environment and public health.

For instance, Virchow Laboratories in Peddapally has been flagged for releasing black plumes of carbon dioxide and carbon monoxide into the air, resulting in a pungent chemical odour that causes respiratory problems for nearby residents.

“Every morning and evening we are facing pungent chemical smell emanating from the Virchows laboratories located near our village. In spite of repeated complaints no one is taking action against this company. At least the pollution control regulator officials must visit once in a month and check if these companies are complying with the environment regulations. They should interact with the local people to know their plight,” says Tulsiram a local villager.

Similarly, untreated chemical waste discharged by companies like Hetero, Aurobindo, Evertogen, and Shilpa Medicare is polluting local water sources. Though these firms are mandated to process hazardous effluents at effluent treatment plants (ETPs) by sending them to Common Effluent treatment plants in Hyderabad, they are not doing it fully and sending a few loads of takers just for showing purpose and the excess chemically polluted water is released in to the open areas and nalas.

Locals allege that compliance is often superficial, with untreated wastewater being discharged into nalas and deep borewells, contaminating groundwater.

The pollution is also impacting agriculture in the area, with farmers reporting reduced crop yields due to contaminated soil and water. Fish deaths in local water bodies, particularly in Mudi Reddypally, further illustrate the extent of environmental degradation caused by untreated effluents. Recently, Jadcherla MLA Janampally Anirudh Reddy raised the issue of pollution caused by Aurobindo Pharma in the Telangana Assembly. He highlighted how the company’s untreated discharges are polluting a tank in Mudi Reddypally, affecting public health and livelihoods. Reddy urged the government to take strict action against the erring companies and enforce compliance with pollution control norms.

With pollution levels continuing to rise, residents are calling for immediate government intervention to ensure that pharmaceutical companies operate responsibly, protecting the environment and the health of the local population.