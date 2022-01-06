Villages getting major makeover: Sabitha Indra Reddy

Maheshwaram: Education Minister Sabitha Indrareddy said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is striving to make available all necessary funds to change the face of villages. She held a review meeting with local officials on the various developments being carried out across Maheshwaram constituency on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said rural transformation was apace across the State, with the government extensively taking various development activities to better the lives of people in villages. As a result, the rural areas are witnessing cleanliness and progress on all fronts.

The Minister asked the officials to be available at the panchayat offices every Monday. She also directed the officials of Mission Bhagiratha to carry out necessary repairs and prepare proposals to bring to the notice of the people's representatives about the needs of villagers for water tanks in Ramachandraguda in Maheshwaram mandal. She announced that new substations have been sanctioned at Harshaguda, ND Tanda, Tummulurumac, Thukkuguda and Rankisaraswatiguda to meet the power needs in the Maheshwaram zone.

After the removal of the dilapidated electric poles, new ones are to be set up, she noted and asked officials to set up new transformers in other villages wherever they are needed. She ordered that dumping yards, Vaikuntha Dhamam, nature parks, nurseries should be brought into use. Later, she directed the RTC officials to run RTC buses as per the request of the people of the villagers. She informed that a four-lane road was being laid from Maheshwaram Gate to Maheshwaram at a cost of Rs 5.4 crore. ZP Chairperson Anita Reddy, MPP Raghuma Reddy, Vice MPP Sunita Andhya Nayak, Tahsildar Jyothi, MPDO Narasimha, Mission Bhagiratha EEs Rajeshwar, Narsimha Goud, DEs Priyanka, Jaganmohan Reddy and others were present.