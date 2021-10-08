Villages with 100% vaccination to be declared as corona-free

Adilabad: District Collector Sikta Patnaik said villages, which have completed 100% vaccination, will be declared as corona-free villages.

Speaking after inspecting vaccination programme at Rampur village of Gadiguda mandal on Thursday, she said everyone will benefit from vaccination, which will protect them from the deadly corona virus. Those, who haven't taken the vaccine yet, should take the jab at special camps, she stated. She asked the people not to believe in myths about the vaccine and pregnant women and others suffering from chronic diseases also can take the jab.

The Collector assured that the problems related to roads, Mission Bhagiratha, drinking water, schools, Anganwadi building, land issues will be resolved at the earliest. Additional District Rural Development Officer Ravinder Rathod said that initially the tribals in Gadiguda mandal refused to take the vaccine and the staff encouraged them by conducting awareness meetings with the help of village heads, sarpanches and other public representatives.

Stating that Rampur gram panchayat has 13,900 eligible people and so far, more than 9,000 were vaccinated, he said that 100% vaccination would be completed within the next couple of days. About 85% vaccinations was done at Jhari Primary Health Centre and 60% at Gadiguda Primary Health Centre.

Medical Officer Dr Pawan Kumar informed that 100% vaccination has been completed in 24 habitations.