Vinod Kumar, MLA Satish console flood victim’s family

Karimnagar: State Planning Commission Vice Chairman Boinapalli Vinod Kumar and Husnabad MLA Voditala Satish Kumar paid a visit to the family of Ponnala Mahender, who died four days ago after being washed away in an overflowing tank at Kannaram village of Akkannapet Mandal in the district on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, they said that the death of Mahender is very sad. In the last 50 years there has never been such heavy rains as the rivers and tanks overflowed all over the state and all the people should take note and exercise self-control in the event of natural calamities, which would spare their families grief. They also said that in Husnabad Constituency, about 700 tanks and ponds are full up to brim and there was no damage. Later they visite Katkur village where BRS party village branch president Badugu Ramachandraiah’s mother Eswaramma passed away and Narayana Reddy who lost his mother and condoled with her family members.