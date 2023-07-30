Live
- Weather update: Here is the forecast for next three days in AP
- Bandi Sanjay as AP BJP incharge!!!
- Three accidents claim three lives in Hyderabad on Sunday
- Iragic Crime In Kochi: Five-Year-Old Girl Brutally Raped And Strangled By Migrant Worker
- Chandrababu Naidu to embark on tour to irrigation projects on Aug 1
- Woman gives birth to triplets in a single delivery in Kurnool
- Producer SKN gives an update on ‘Baby’ OTT release
- UP launches five DTH channels for children
- AICTE Chief: 600 colleges to offer UG-PG semiconductor tech courses
- New corridor from Nallamala to Seshachalam forests on the anvil
Just In
Weather update: Here is the forecast for next three days in AP
Bandi Sanjay as AP BJP incharge!!!
Three accidents claim three lives in Hyderabad on Sunday
Iragic Crime In Kochi: Five-Year-Old Girl Brutally Raped And Strangled By Migrant Worker
Chandrababu Naidu to embark on tour to irrigation projects on Aug 1
Woman gives birth to triplets in a single delivery in Kurnool
Vinod Kumar, MLA Satish console flood victim’s family
State Planning Commission Vice Chairman Boinapalli Vinod Kumar and Husnabad MLA Voditala Satish Kumar paid a visit to the family of Ponnala Mahender, who died four days ago after being washed away in an overflowing tank at Kannaram village of Akkannapet Mandal in the district on Saturday.
Karimnagar: State Planning Commission Vice Chairman Boinapalli Vinod Kumar and Husnabad MLA Voditala Satish Kumar paid a visit to the family of Ponnala Mahender, who died four days ago after being washed away in an overflowing tank at Kannaram village of Akkannapet Mandal in the district on Saturday.
Speaking on the occasion, they said that the death of Mahender is very sad. In the last 50 years there has never been such heavy rains as the rivers and tanks overflowed all over the state and all the people should take note and exercise self-control in the event of natural calamities, which would spare their families grief. They also said that in Husnabad Constituency, about 700 tanks and ponds are full up to brim and there was no damage. Later they visite Katkur village where BRS party village branch president Badugu Ramachandraiah’s mother Eswaramma passed away and Narayana Reddy who lost his mother and condoled with her family members.