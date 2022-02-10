Vinod Kumar slams Bandi Sanjay Kumar for deriding CM KCR

Karimnagar: State Planning Commission Vice-Chairman B Vinod Kumar has strongly condemned the remarks made by BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar against CM KCR.

It was not correct to say that KCR was not there when the AP bifurcation bill was passed, he said and sought to know if Sanjay Kumar was present at the time of the passage of the bill. He said he along with KCR, Jitender Reddy and Keshava Rao stayed in Delhi for ten days then the bifurcation process was under progress.

Speaking to the media persons here on Thursday, Vinod Kumar said Sanjay Kumar should learn to speak in a manner befitting his position. He said he and KCR were in the Central Hall of Parliament holding discussion with BJP leaders Venkaiah Naidu, Arun Jaitley and Sushma Swaraj when the bill was passed.

He demanded Sanjay Kumar to answer while addressing the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha during motion of thanks to the President whether PM Narendra Modi made statements to damage the self-respect of Telangana. There was no objection to criticising the Congress party but why Modi was hateful towards Telangana. Modi was uttering the words spoken by Andhras does that mean Modi was against Telangana, Vinod Kumar demanded to know.

In the past BJP said it was positive for the creation of Telangana. Now how could Modi say that injustice has been done in the Andhra bifurcation bill. It was not the first time Modi has spoken wrongly about the process of formation of Telangana, he alleged.

As soon as Modi entered Parliament for the first time issued an anti-Telangana ordinance. Modi has done injustice to the people of Telangana by merging seven mandals, Kukunur, Velerpadu, Seleru, VR Puram, Chintoor, Konavaram and Burgampadu of Telangana with AP.

Telangana would have been even better off if the 500 MW Seleru hydropower project had not been handed over to Andhra Pradesh. Despites protests by TRS MPs the bill was passed without debate.

Modi should learn to practice before advising. How long have the three farm laws been debated in Parliament, Sanjay Kumar and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy should tell the people, Vinod Kumar said.