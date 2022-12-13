Vinod Kumar wants Centre to fill 3.15 lakh posts in Railways

Hyderabad: Telangana State Planning Board Vice Chairman B Vinod Kumar on Monday demanded the Central government to immediately fill the 3.15 lakh (3,15,823) vacant posts of various categories in the Indian Railways.

Vinod Kumar said that the Union Minister for Railways Ashwin Vaishnav, while replying in writing to a question asked by Rajya Sabha members of Congress party Mallikarjuna Kharge during question and answer session in Rajya Sabha, released a list of vacant jobs in the Railways. According to the list of vacancies released by Union Minister, Vinod Kumar explained that 17,134 jobs in various categories were vacant in the South Central Railway, which has headquarters in Secunderabad. Vinod Kumar questioned why the four BJP MPs elected from the State were not interested in questioning the Centre for filling the vacant railway jobs. He suggested that the BJP MPs should work so that the unemployed youth of the State can apply for railway jobs and get job opportunities. He recalled that the State government had paced up the recruitment process by issuing notifications through the Public Service Commission for filling up the vacant posts in various departments under the state government.

He demanded Prime Minister Narendra Modi that the Central government should also take steps to fill the vacant jobs in the railway and other departments as well and work to fill the jobs as promised during the elections.