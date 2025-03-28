Vinodh Kumar lauds Cong govt’s welfare schemes

Mahabubnagar: As per the orders of the AICC, TPCC General Secretary and Maheshwaram Constituency Coordinator S Vinodh Kumar attended the ‘Jai Bapu, Jai Bheem, Jai Sanvidhan’ programme as the chief guest in Maheshwaram constituency here.

Vinodh Kumar stated that it has been 14 months since the public government came to power and clarified that, from the time they took office, they have been implementing welfare schemes as promised. He emphasised the need to explain welfare initiatives in a manner that the public can easily understand and suggested that the Indiramma Illu scheme and the Rajiv Yuva Vikas scheme be strongly promoted among the people.

“Despite the state’s financial condition not being very favorable—and even though the previous BRS government emptied the state treasury and left it burdened with debts, the Congress party has not reneged on its promises or changed its word,” said Kumar.

The programme was attended in large numbers by Maheshwaram Constituency Congress party in-charge Kichchanagari Lakshma Reddy, along with other Congress party leaders, Mandal party leaders, and workers.