Violent Clash Erupts Between Congress and BRS Supporters in Kosgi; MLA Protests Police Inaction

Kodangal/Mahabubnagar: In a dramatic turn of events, clashes unfolded between activists of the Congress and the BRS party in Sajjakampet village of Kosgi mandal within the Kodangal constituency on Tuesday. The confrontations escalated to physical altercations, with both sides exchanging blows. Matters worsened when aggrieved Congress leaders resorted to pelting stones at the convoy of BRS leaders, causing damage to their parked cars outside the village.

Despite the intensity of the clashes, the local police remained passive spectators, unable to effectively intervene and control the escalating violence on both fronts. The emboldened Congress cadres, in large numbers, continued their assault on BRS party activists and vandalized the vehicles belonging to BRS leaders.

Expressing dissatisfaction with the police's inaction, Patnam Mahender Reddy, the MLA for Kodangal, strongly objected to the failure to restrain the aggressive actions of Congress leaders against BRS members and their vehicles. Frustrated by the apparent bias, the MLA staged a protest, sitting at the Ambedkar junction in Kosgi. He vociferously demanded justice against the atrocious behavior exhibited by Congress activists, underscoring the need for swift and impartial action to address the escalating tensions between the political rivals. The clash highlights the volatile nature of political campaigning in the region and raises concerns about maintaining law and order during the electoral season.