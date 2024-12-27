  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Virtual Hearing Completed; Allu Arjun Excused from In-Person Court Appearance Until January 10th

Virtual Hearing Completed; Allu Arjun Excused from In-Person Court Appearance Until January 10th
x
Highlights

Hyderabad: Actor Allu Arjun’s virtual hearing in the Sandhya Theatre stampede case has been completed. The Nampally Court has granted the actor an...

Hyderabad: Actor Allu Arjun’s virtual hearing in the Sandhya Theatre stampede case has been completed. The Nampally Court has granted the actor an exemption from attending in person until January 10th, 2025. Allu Arjun will continue to participate in court proceedings virtually during this period.

The actor's legal team had filed a petition for regular bail after the expiration of his interim bail, which had been granted earlier by the High Court. The court has instructed the police to file a counter on the regular bail petition, which will be heard on December 30, Monday.

The Sandhya Theatre incident, which tragically resulted in one fatality and one child injuries, has drawn significant attention. As the case progresses, Allu Arjun's legal team is actively working to meet all necessary legal requirements.

The court's decision to allow virtual attendance reflects ongoing safety measures and the convenience of all parties involved. Fans, legal experts, and the film industry are closely monitoring the case as it continues through the legal process.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2022 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick