Vishnupriya Questioned in Betting Apps Promotion Case, Personal Phone Seized

Vishnupriya, who appeared before the police after she was summoned regarding the promotion of the betting apps promotion case. The Panjeagut Police grilled her for three hours and recorded her statement. They also seized her mobile phone as part of the investigation.

The investigation at Panjagutta Police Station relates to the illegal promotion of betting apps by Vishnupriya, where she was questioned about her role in promoting such apps. It is illegal to promote betting apps under the Gaming Act in Telangana. Vishnupriya’s promotion activities were investigated, with authorities focusing on how she was involved in these promotions and whether they violated the law.

Her personal phone was seized because it contained crucial information related to the case. The police were looking into her bank transaction details, which may provide insight into the financial aspects of her involvement in these illegal activities. Vishnupriya had received a notice about her involvement a couple of days ago and today appeared before the police for questioning.

Several others, including Tasty Teja and Kiran Goud, were also questioned and their statements were recorded. The police are also looking into the details of these promotions and the involvement of other celebrities in promoting illegal betting apps.

The police have issued notices to six other people, including celebrities like Ritu Chowdhary, anchor Shyamala, Supreet Sunny, and Vijay, who are expected to appear for questioning. However, none of them have responded or appeared at the police station yet. The authorities have warned that if they do not appear soon, arrests could follow.

The Telangana government is focusing on cracking down on illegal betting apps and those who promote them, as such activities harm innocent people and encourage illegal gambling. The police are intensifying their efforts to gather more information and take strict legal action against those involved in the promotion of illegal betting apps.

The authorities have made it clear that they will continue to take strict action against anyone promoting betting apps, whether they did so in the past or are doing so now.