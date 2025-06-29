Vishwanath Reddy redefining Telugu cinema

Karimnagar: Hailing from the heart of Karimnagar, Vishwanath Reddy has emerged as a visionary force in Telugu cinema, blending artistic ingenuity with technical mastery. His recent honour, the coveted Gaddar award for Best Cinematography cements his place among the industry’s elite and reflects a larger shift in Telugu cinema, where behind-the-lens brilliance is finally taking centrestage.

Reddy’s journey from a childhood passion for photography to mastering the art of cinematic storytelling reflects his dedication, talent, and perseverance. His love for photography was sparked by the encouragement of his father, who recognised and nurtured his son’s talent.

This passion, initially a cherished hobby, soon became the cornerstone of his life, driving him to pursue photography as a career. From capturing still moments in Karimnagar, Vishwanath’s curiosity and determination led him to explore the dynamic world of cinematography. Without formal training, he taught himself the craft, immersing himself in years of hands-on experimentation and skill-building. His professional start came through wedding photography in Hyderabad, where he honed his ability to capture fleeting emotions with precision.

Speaking to The Hans India, Vishwanath said he aspires to become India’s finest cinematographer, transforming his childhood passion for photography into a legacy of breathtaking cinematic visuals. Vishwanath’s brilliance shines in his work on ‘Gaami,’ a film that took over seven years to complete. Collaborating with director Vidyadhar Kagita, he tackled the challenge of creating a film-stock-like texture on a limited budget. Through innovative techniques-like manipulating light with steel plates, he crafted a visual style that deepened the film’s narrative, earning widespread acclaim for its immersive quality.

For ‘Gaami,’ released in 2024, Vishwanath leveraged Blackmagic Pocket 4K and 6K cameras, capitalising on their dynamic range to produce stunning visuals optimised for post-production. His integration of over 750 VFX shots in Dolby Vision showcases his mastery of modern filmmaking tools, delivering vivid colours and striking contrasts that captivate audiences.

His work has garnered prestigious honours, including the Gaddar Award for Best Cinematography, the Film Companion Gold Award, and the Cinematography Magazine Award for Best Cinematography. These accolades affirm his status as a trailblazer in Telugu cinema. As Vishwanath continues to shape Telugu cinema with upcoming projects like ‘Premante’ and ‘8 Vasanthalu,’ his story resonates deeply in Karimnagar. He proves that talent and determination can transform dreams into extraordinary realities.

His early projects, including ‘Manu’ (2018) and ‘Vara’ (2017), showcased his growing prowess, but it was ‘Gaami’ that catapulted him into the limelight. Vishwanath’s ability to blend creativity with technical skill has made him a standout figure in Telugu cinema, culminating in his well-deserved Gaddar sward.

His latest project, ‘Premante,’ is poised to make a significant impact in Asian cinemas. Directed by Navneet Sriram, the film features actors Priyadarshi and Anandhi in lead roles.