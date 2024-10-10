Vistara Flight from Hyderabad to Delhi Makes Emergency Landing Due to Technical Issue

Live
Hyderabad: A Vistara flight bound for Delhi had to make an emergency landing shortly after takeoff from Hyderabad due to a technical issue. The incident occurred 20 minutes into the flight, causing concern among passengers on board.
The flight, which departed from Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, experienced a technical malfunction that prompted the pilot to take precautionary measures and return to Hyderabad. Airport authorities were immediately informed, and emergency landing procedures were put in place.
The aircraft landed safely back at the airport, and all passengers were reported to be unharmed. Vistara airline staff ensured that the passengers were promptly taken care of and were either rebooked on alternate flights or given accommodations until further arrangements were made.
Vistara released a statement acknowledging the technical issue and apologizing for the inconvenience caused to the passengers. The airline emphasized that passenger safety is their top priority, and the decision to land the aircraft was made as a precautionary measure to ensure everyone's well-being.
The cause of the technical issue is being investigated by the airline’s maintenance team.