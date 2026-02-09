Vivek slams previous BRS govt for fiscal mismanagement

Siddipet: Ministerfor Labour, Employment and Mines Gaddam Vivek Venkatswamy criticised the previous BRS government for its alleged fiscal mismanagement and disregard for the concerns of the populace.

He asserted that the current difficulties faced by the people of Telangana are a direct consequence of the previous government’s failures, which resulted in significant state debt while neglecting equitable development.

While addressing attendees at the Dubbaka Municipal election campaign near the double bedroom housing complex on Sunday, the minister indicated that the BRS government had encumbered the state with a staggering debt of nearly Rs 8 lakh crore, yet it did not provide essential amenities to the general public.

Venkatswamy pointed out that the recent protests by families displaced by the Mallanna Sagar project underline the injustices and neglect encountered by farmers and displaced individuals during the prior administration.

He further claimed that the BRS government deceived beneficiaries of the Double Bedroom housing scheme by constructing residences without granting ownership documentation, thereby leaving numerous families in a state of uncertainty.

The minister criticised the local MLA for not addressing the longstanding issues experienced by residents. He assured the public that if Congress is bolstered within the municipality, ownership documents would be issued within 100 days, and all challenges faced by residents of Double Bedroom colonies would be resolved.

In emphasising the welfare-oriented governance of the Congress party, the Minister noted that new pensions are currently being awarded to eligible beneficiaries.

He urged voters to evaluate political parties based on their performance rather than mere rhetoric, emphasizing that while the BRS has sought votes through documentation, Congress is actively providing funding and fostering development at the grassroots level.

Highlighting the significance of local self-governance, Venkatswamy declared that the comprehensive development of the Dubbaka municipality can only be achieved through the election of Congress councillors.

He committed to making earnest efforts to secure Revenue Division status for Dubbaka if Congress candidates are elected in all 20 municipal wards, ensuring expedited administrative services and enhanced development.