Viveka murder case: CBI wants default bail granted to A-1 cancelled

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court single bench of Justice Chillakur Sumalatha on Thursday heard the plea filed by CBI to cancel the default bail granted to A-1 in the YS Viveka murder case Erra Gangi Reddy by the JMFC court, Pulivendula.



On behalf of CBI, special PP Nagender argued that Reddy had played an active part in the offence; hence the bail plea be dismissed.

Sheshadri Naidu, counsel for Reddy, argued that the Supreme Court had given default bail and it cannot be cancelled for mere allegation.

He said unless there is allegation that he has threatened the witness or is destroying evidence; though there are no allegations against the respondent by the CBI. It's the right of every citizen to get a free and fair trial; just on vague allegations bail can't be cancelled. The prosecution failed to establish any, Naidu argued.

Hearing in the case was adjourned to April 25.