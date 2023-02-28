Viveka murder case: HC dismisses bail plea of A-2

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Monday refused to grant bail to Yadati Sunil Yadav, A-2 in the YS Vivekananda Reddy murder case. It dismissed his petition.

There were lengthy arguments in the court on the implead petition filed by CBI and YS Sunitha, daughter of the deceased. Yadav's lawyer argued that personal freedom is being taken away under Article - 21.

However, the CBI counsel informed the court that as investigation in the case is at a critical stage the bail should not be granted. The CBI counsel told the court that during the course of investigation Yadav had absconded and was apprehended by CBI at Goa, after making great efforts. If bail is granted, there is a possibility of influencing the witnesses.

The court dismissed Yadav's bail petition after considering the arguments of the CBI counsel. It opined that safety of witnesses and transparent investigation is more important than freedom of the accused.