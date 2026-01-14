Vivekananda College marks 20 years with Yuvotsav 2K26

Hyderabad: Vivekananda Degree & PG College, Kukatpally, celebrated its 20-year journey of excellence with great enthusiasm through Yuvotsav 2K26, held on January 8 and 9.

Addressing the gathering, Founder and Chairman Dr K Naresh inspired students with the teachings of Swami Vivekananda, after whom the institution was founded. He highlighted that over the past two decades, numerous students of the college have secured positions in both government and private sectors.

Dr Naresh acknowledged the dedicated services of Dean Mounika, the principals, and the teaching faculty for their constant support and commitment. He noted that Vivekananda Degree & PG College is today recognised as one of the leading private higher education institutions in Telangana. Urging students to work hard, he quoted Swamiji’s words, “You are the creator of your own destiny,” and wished them a successful future.

Director Lavanya shared her association with the institution and spoke about the establishment of Sanghamitra Degree & PG College, Kukatpally, and Vanitha Degree College for women at Chintal, aimed at providing affordable quality education to girl students. A large number of students and staff participated, contributing to the grand success of the event.