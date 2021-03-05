Vote for candidate, who can question govt: Prof Kodandram

Bhadrachalam: Telangana Jana Samithi (TJS) party candidate for Nalgonda-Khammam-Warangal Graduate MLC constituency Prof Kodandaram urged graduate voters to cast first priority vote to him.

The Prof met graduate voters at Junior College playground in the early hours of Thursday and discussed various issues with the youth, walking along with them.

Kodandaram alleged that the TRS government had cheated the jobless youth and there are no answers for the questions of the jobless people from the government.

'It's the right time for the jobless elect the candidate, who can question the government in the House.'