Vote for Dharma, justice: Maha Minister

Adilabad: Forest and Social Welfare Minister of Maharashtra Sudhir Mungantiwar said that corruption and anarchy has increased in Telangana underKCR’s regime, everyone should vote for BJP and strengthen Prime Minister Narendra Modi for dharma and justice.

Addressing a meeting in Adilabad on Tuesday, the Minister said that the Adilabad BJP assembly constituency candidate Payal Shankar bringing funds from the Centre for the welfare of the poor and for urban development.

He said that if you vote for BRS and Congress, it will go waste. He said that Chief Minister KCR is ruling the state with corruption and irregularities, if he is given power again, it will become dark.

He alleged that KCR who is dreaming of becoming the Prime Minister of the country to come to his senses.