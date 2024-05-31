Vox-Populi: Phone Tapping Row

The Telangana phone tapping case involves the alleged gathering of electronic data not just for political intelligence, but to blackmail leaders, and even private companies and Tollywood celebrities. Many skeletons are falling out of the cupboard. Police officers are admitting that they did it allegedly at the instance of their political bosses. The investigation so far has seen senior police officers arrested. But the common man feels that the radar next should be on those who ordered it



Reportsof phone tapping involving judges, media persons, real estate developers, political leaders, and celebrities are deeply troubling as they infringe on individuals’ personal lives and violate their right to privacy under Article 21 of the Indian Constitution. Reports suggesting that KTR and Harish Rao played key roles in phone tapping, if true, indicate a serious misuse of power and a violation of Constitutional rights. An independent investigation is essential to determine the truth and ensure accountability.

A Nithisha

PG student, Karimnagar

KCRis involved in the phone tapping case by influencing the officials for his political benefit. So, KCR and his family should be interrogated by the CBI.

- Dr PGKVenkateswar Rao, Gadwal

Madnesstowards power is always danger. Leaders should be answerable to the people not be over smart and choose wrong methods to continue in power. From what the reports indicate, money oriented officials and power oriented politicos colluded and took up phone tapping. I demand government to “unmask the demons” whoever they be not just officials.

Cherupally Amar Das, Nalgonda

Asper my knowledge, phone tapping to corner the opposition party, suppress the voices of the people, business people and media should be considered as a great crime. Day by Day values in politics are declining. Resorting to phone tapping to continue in power is shameful and heinous crime. Master minds and associates behind phone tapping must be punished with highest quantum of punishment.

Ravi , Granite Business, Nalgonda