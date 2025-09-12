Wanaparthy collector calls for improvement of pass percentage in junior colleges

Wanaparthy District: On Friday, a meeting was held at the Collectorate's conference hall with the principals and staff of all government and private junior colleges under the chairmanship of District Intermediate Education Officer Anjaiah. The Collector reviewed various issues including the performance of junior colleges.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector ordered that the pass percentage of students in all government and private junior colleges in the district should improve. He strongly said that the pass percentage in some government and private colleges is very low and needs to be improved. Similarly, he suggested that the attendance percentage of students should increase in all colleges. He suggested that there should be no more absence of students. He inquired whether there were any problems related to the facial attendance of students and teachers.

The Collector, who examined the number of admissions in junior colleges year after year in the past year, ordered that it should be improved. He inquired about the reasons for the decrease in admissions in some colleges. Similarly, he ordered that not only the UDIS portal be updated for the students admitted to all colleges, but also that they should create an APAR ID for all of them. He said that another meeting will be held in the coming days and by then the students should improve their UDIS and APAR ID creation numbers.

Similar to the work undertaken by the Amma Adarsh ​​School Committees in the past in schools, the parents of the students should make resolutions through the committees and work should be intensified to provide repairs and infrastructure in the college. He said that if the college principals' committee makes resolutions for this and submits them to the engineering officers, the work will be started immediately and move forward. He instructed the EWIDC engineering officers to expedite the work in that direction.

District Intermediate Education Officer Anjaiah, EWIDC DE Venkata Reddy, principals of government and private junior colleges and others participated in the meeting.