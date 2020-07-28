Wanaparthy: Customers complain of diesel adulteration in Pebbair

Wanaparthy: An incident took place on Monday where a petrol bunk owner was not only selling adulterated diesel to customers but resorting to verbal and physical attack on them in Pebbair mandal in the district.

A farmer, Pettela Srinivas, said that he filled his tractor with diesel worth Rs 4,000 at Jayaratna petrol bunk on Monday. But hardly he drove a kilometer or so, the tractor was stopped. To his surprise, a mechanic checked his tractor and told that there was water in the oil tanker, hence the vehicle was stopped. Srinivas expressed anguish for being duped by the petrol bunk owners and demanded the government to take stern action against such people, who are duping the poor in villages by adulterine diesel and petrol.

He further said that when he questioned the petrol bunk owner about the adulterated diesel, the petrol bunk owner resorted to verbal and physical attack. After which, Srinivas registered a complaint against the petrol bunk owner with Pebbair police.