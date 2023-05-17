Wanaparthy: District Collector Tejas Nandalal Pawar said Quality seeds being delivered to ryots

Wanaparthy : Collector Tejas Nandalal Pawar said here on Tuesday that measures are being taken to ensure that quality seeds are delivered to farmers on time with advance planning.

Participating in a review video conference with Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy with collectors on counterfeit seeds, timely supply of quality seeds and fertilisers to farmers, Pawar said strict measures are being taken to prevent sale of fake seeds in the district and to ensure that farmers get quality seeds on time.

Superintendent of Police K Rakshitha Murthy, district agriculture officer Sudhakar, DSP Anand Reddy, mandal agriculture officers and others attended.