Live
- Five dead, seven injured after a lorry hits an auto carrying labourers in Prakasam
- Chennai: Mettur dam in Tamil Nadu likely to be opened on June 12
- Thiruvananthapuram: 288 get central government jobs in Kerala
- Chennai: Death toll rises to 19
- Thiruvananthapuram: Probe ordered after puja performed at high security area
- New Delhi: ‘Shadow or implicit ban on The Kerala Story is false & baseless’: TN Police to SC
- Bengaluru: Lingayats demand Karnataka CM post, lobbying begins for Dy CM
- Bengaluru: Communal agenda derailed BJP in Karnataka, undermined development
- Mangaluru: Ramanatha Rai hangs up his boots‘No more electoral politics for me’, he declared
- Bengaluru: Karnataka BJP chief Nalin Kumar Kateel to be shunted out
Wanaparthy: District Collector Tejas Nandalal Pawar said Quality seeds being delivered to ryots
Highlights
Wanaparthy : Collector Tejas Nandalal Pawar said here on Tuesday that measures are being taken to ensure that quality seeds are delivered to farmers on time with advance planning.
Participating in a review video conference with Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy with collectors on counterfeit seeds, timely supply of quality seeds and fertilisers to farmers, Pawar said strict measures are being taken to prevent sale of fake seeds in the district and to ensure that farmers get quality seeds on time.
Superintendent of Police K Rakshitha Murthy, district agriculture officer Sudhakar, DSP Anand Reddy, mandal agriculture officers and others attended.
