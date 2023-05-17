  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Wanaparthy: District Collector Tejas Nandalal Pawar said Quality seeds being delivered to ryots

Wanaparthy: District Collector Tejas Nandalal Pawar said Quality seeds being delivered to ryots
x
Highlights

Collector Tejas Nandalal Pawar said here on Tuesday that measures are being taken to ensure that quality seeds are delivered to farmers on time with advance planning.

Wanaparthy : Collector Tejas Nandalal Pawar said here on Tuesday that measures are being taken to ensure that quality seeds are delivered to farmers on time with advance planning.

Participating in a review video conference with Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy with collectors on counterfeit seeds, timely supply of quality seeds and fertilisers to farmers, Pawar said strict measures are being taken to prevent sale of fake seeds in the district and to ensure that farmers get quality seeds on time.

Superintendent of Police K Rakshitha Murthy, district agriculture officer Sudhakar, DSP Anand Reddy, mandal agriculture officers and others attended.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X