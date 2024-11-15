Wanaparthy District: On Friday morning, a tourist bus lost control and went into the crop fields on National Highway

44 in the suburbs of Pebbair, resulting in minor injuries to the passengers on the bus.

The police shifted them to the government hospital with the help of 108 for treatment. On the occasion of the full moon of the holy month of Kartika, about 58 pilgrims were leaving from Guricheri village in Karimnagar district to visit the shrine of Jogulamba in Alampur Jogulamba Gadwal district in the tourist bus AP 26 TD 5933 bus when the bus lost control and went into the crop fields at on Friday morning, resulting in injuries to the passengers on the bus.

Six of them were seriously injured, while the rest are said to be safe with minor injuries. Local leaders visited the injured in the accident at the government hospital. More information is yet to be known.





