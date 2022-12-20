Wanaparthy emerging as educational hub

Wanaparthy: Wanaparthy district in the erstwhile Mahabubnagar district is emerging as the new educational hub in the Palamuru region. It is already known for famous intermediate, vocational and polytechnic educational institutions. With the recent addition of JNTU Engineering College, a medical college and a PG center affiliated to Palamuru University, the district is set to make rapid strikes in the sphere of higher education in the region.

Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy, Education Minister Sabita Indra Reddy, BC Welfare Minister Gangula Kamalakar, MP Potuganti Ramulu and others took part in the inauguration of the new JNTU Engineering college, an ITI and Women BC Gurkula Agriculture College. Later, they laid foundation stone for the construction of an engineering college hostel in the district.

Addressing a public meeting on the occasion, Niranjan Reddy thanked Chief Minister KCR, Education Minister and BC Welfare Minister for helping to establish various educational institutions in Wanaparthy district. The Minister said apart from establishing various higher educational instructions, Chief Minister KCR also allocated funds for road expansion in the district. The entire district was undergoing a complete makeover, he said.

"Telangana is the only state in the country to have 1,030 Gurukula schools. We thank Chief Minister KCR for sanctioning a new engineering and a medical college to the district as promised in the last election. With the blessings of Chief Minister Wanaparthy district is witnessing, expansion of roads and establishment of new educational institutions. I am sure in the coming days, it will help the youth from the district to benefit from these institutions and get settle in big jobs in the future," observed the Agriculture minister.

Adding further, the Education Minister Sabita Indra Reddy said that apart from establishing a number of new Gurukuls schools in the state, every year these Gurukulas are being upgraded to junior and degree colleges, enabling the students to get easy access to higher education. As part this up gradation, recently the Chief Minister had established new BC residential colleges in 16 districts in Telangana.

Apart from giving stress on education, the state government is also giving higher importance to Agriculture sector. "During the last monsoon we have provided Rythu Bandhu for 46 lakh acres," informed the Agriculture Minister.

"More than 2 lakh acres of land is in the hands of poor SCs, STs, BCs and Minority communities in the state. And it is these communities who benefit the most from the government welfare and development schemes implemented in the state," observed the Agriculture minister.

Sinigreddy Niranjan Reddy said that of the 70 acres land required for Wanaparthy Agricultural College, 35 acres have already being procured in the first phase. For establishing the New JNTU Engineering college, the government Medical college the state government had taken back the government lands that was being grabbed illegally by unscrupulous elements and the same ahs been allocated for the construction of educational institutions.

In the coming days, with the support of MP Ramulu, Wanaparthy district is soon to get a Kendriya Vidyalaya School and for this the minister said that all necessary help will be provided for establishing the central school in the district.