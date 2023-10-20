Wanaparthy: Ensuring smooth electoral process

Wanaparthy: In a decisive move aimed at streamlining the upcoming election process, District Collector Tejas Nanda Lal Pawar issued an order for the immediate conversion of the Chityala village market yard warehouse into a vital polling material supply and collection centre.

District Superintendent of Police, Rakshitha Krishnamurthy, personally inspected the warehouse’s premises on Thursday evening, emphasising the urgency of the situation. The officers were promptly instructed to align all preparations with the strict guidelines and provisions set by the election rules.

Security enhancements took precedence, with immediate orders issued for the installation of a security wall and CCTV cameras, a critical step in safeguarding the electoral materials and ensuring transparency in the process.

Moreover, to ensure the comfort and efficiency of the election management staff, it was suggested that all necessary facilities, including training facilities, food provisions, drinking water, restrooms, and electric lighting, be made readily available. The District SP, Rakshitha Krishnamurthy, was joined by other key officials in this crucial visit, including RDO Padmavathi and Tehsildar Yadagiri.