Wanaparthy: Industrialists donate to CMRF

Wanaparthy: Two industrialists from Wanaparthy has donated Rs 2 lakhs towards Chief Minister's Relief Fund. They handed over cheques worth Rs 1 lakh each to Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy at his camp office here on Thursday.

The Minister thanked the donors for extending their helping hand to the government in its fight against the coronavirus and wished for more and more donors, who can afford, to come forward and help in whatever means they can.

Minister Niranjan Reddy asked the people to follow the lockdown rules strictly as the government is fighting to save the people from the virus.

Earlier, Tirumala Saraswathi Developers Private Limited Managing Director Tirumala Mahesh handed over a cheque for Rs one lakh to the Minister at his camp office.

Another donor Krishna Reddy and brothers of NKR Warehouse from Rangapur also gave a cheque for Rs one lakh to the Minister towards the CMRF.