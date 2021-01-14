Wanaparthy leads in Palle Pragathi implementation: Collector Shaik Yasmeen Basha

Wanaparthy: District Collector Shaik Yasmeen Basha announced that Wanaparthy has emerged as the leading district in the State in implementing 100 per cent Palle Pragathi programme and completed all kinds of social infrastructure development works like setting up of Palle Prakruthi vanalu, nurseries, crematorium, dumping yards, garbage segregation centers, grain drying platforms and Rythu Vedikas in all the 255-gram panchayats.

Speaking to the media here on Wednesday, the Collector asserted that they will complete the set target of Palle Pragathi within the time limit before Sankranthi festival. She informed that 319 Palle Prakruthi vanalu in 255 Gram panchayatis and 65 habitations in the district were completed. She thanked officials, people's representatives and all those involved in the programme for their support and dedication and sought similar support, coordination and dedication from the officials and public representatives to complete other government projects in the district.

Sri Latha, Sarpanch of Yedutla village of Gopalpet Mandal in the district said that as told by Mahatma Gandhi, today the real India lies not in cities but in villages, because Palle Pragathi has really brought the much needed change and completely changed the face of the villages in Telangana and we have achieved Gram Swaraj as dreamt by Mahatma Gandhi. "Palle Prakruthi vanalu have completely changed the environment in the villages. Unlike in cities, villages are also having all kinds of facilities," opined Venkataramana, Sarpanch of Khilla Ghanapur village.