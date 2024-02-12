Wanaparthy: Liquor sales on 24/7

Wanaparthy: Liquor sales are taking place 24/7. Running belt shops, the wine shops are raking in big moolah. Officials of the Excise department seem to be looking the other way. Night brawls have become the order of the day, err night.

Belt shops are charging extra and fleecing the public: Rs 30-40 for half bottle and Rs 80 for full, besides Rs 40 for beer in every village. The belt shops are popping up in every street. There are more than 200 belt shops in all gram panchayats.

In many villages, many running grocery shops are doing a brisk business in liquor sales as well. Law and order issues have come to the fore, with villagers losing their sleep due to snarls and brawls.

It is evident from widespread public indignation that police and excise officials are not doing their duty to curb the sales at night.

People demand that senior officials and public representatives take notice of the growing social menace and take steps to immediately seize the illicit liquor.