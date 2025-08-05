  • Menu
Wanaparthy: New additional collector takes charge

Wanaparthy: As G Venkateshwarlu who was serving as additional collector (revenue) has been transferred to Future City, N Keemya Naik took charge on Monday in his chamber at the collectorate.

Administrative officer Bhanu Prakash welcomed the newly appointed AC with a bouquet. RDO Subrahmanyam, DPRO Seetharam, and others were present.

