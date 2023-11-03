Wanaparthy: Nominations filing from today

Wanaparthy: District Collector Tejas Nandalal Pawar has informed that the district administration is all geared up for the nominations process from Friday. He, along with District SP Rakshitha K Murthy, reviewed the arrangements for receiving nominations at a conference here on Thursday.

Officials have arranged several check points before candidates reach the integrated district collectorate complex. Only five leaders can accompany each candidate to the Returning Officer’s office. Biometric system is set up to prevent the entry of unthorised persons into the complex.

Additional Collector S Tirupati Rao, DSP Anand Reddy, Wanaparthy CI Maheswara Rao, and other staff and police officials participated in the programme.