Wanaparthy: Officials take over centres as Anganwadi teachers go on strike

Wanaparthy: District officials broke the locks of Anganwadi centres in Pebberu mandal as the Anganwadi teachers have gone on strike demanding redressal of their issues.

Ignoring the government’s order asking them not to strike work, Anganwadi teachers went on strike under the auspices of CITU on Monday.

Meanwhile, district Collector ordered officials to remove the locks and take possession of the closed Anganwadi centers. MPDOs, union officials, Anganwadi officials and village secretaries across the district broke the locks of the Anganwadi centers and took possession.

Meanwhile, the Anganwadi teachers have decided to file police complaints on Wednesday against the breaking of locks of their centers alleging that goods were stolen by officials. They said that the government instead of solving their problems, behaving in high handed manner.

They expressed outrage that they were being looked down upon. It is learned that locks were broken in the presence of supervisors of MPDO and Revenue Anganwadi officers in all the villages in the joint mandal.

They said that Anganwadi centers will be run under their management from Wednesday.