Wanaparthy officials to get weekly recognition

Wanaparthy : District Collector Tejas Nandalal Pawar announced that one officer will be honoured every week to instill enthusiasm among the district officers and to bring out their skills and to recognize their services.

Prajavani complaints were received from wanaparthy Collectorate Prajavani hall on Monday. Later, the Collector said that it is the responsibility of the district administration to implement the development and welfare programs of the government through its respective departments and serve the people. As a part of this, the district officials appreciated that they are not having the right staff and are achieving the best results with their efforts. For this, it was announced that every week from now one officer will be recognized for his services and honored there after the public address. Best services provided last week. This Panchayat honored Raj Mallaiah, Local Tahsildar Rajender Goud and Election Superintendent Ramesh Reddy.

It is suggested that the same trend will continue in the future as well and the officials should complete their duties with determination and get praise.