Live
- How a reluctant Bikash was helped to develop self-confidence
- Is Adivi Sesh’s 'Goodachari 2' Set to Have a Rs 100 Crore Production Budget?
- ECoR loads 100.57 MT freight in 148 days
- Nazriya Nazim To Star in a Gripping Web Series Based on a True Crime
- Amid face-off, DKS enjoys Guv’s company at party
- CM-Kisan scheme to start in Odisha
- Screeching to a halt: Puncture mafia at work?
- SCR to run festive special trains
- Congress legislators may petition Prez against Guv
- SCR to continue experimental stoppages
Just In
Wanaparthy: PMPs playing with lives of patients
Wanaparthy: A few days ago, A few days ago, an eight-year-old boy from Pebbair was taken to a private medical practitioner (PMP) in Piloni. After...
Wanaparthy: A few days ago, A few days ago, an eight-year-old boy from Pebbair was taken to a private medical practitioner (PMP) in Piloni. After being reportedly treated with saline bottles and IV cans, he died on the third day. A settlement was reached with his kin to hush up the incident, it is learnt.
In Wanaparthy district center as well as in Pebbair mandal, four people died in three months after treatment by PMPs and RMPs who allegedly managed to calm the bereaved families. Innocent people are getting duped by these illegal treatments. PMPs are fleecing the people in the villages of Sugaru and Rangapuram, and Bunyadipuram villages in the municipality centre.
DMHO Jayachandra said he had asked for an explanation from the officials concerned over the deaths at the hands of PMPs.