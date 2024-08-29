Wanaparthy: PMPs playing with lives of patients

Wanaparthy: A few days ago, A few days ago, an eight-year-old boy from Pebbair was taken to a private medical practitioner (PMP) in Piloni. After being reportedly treated with saline bottles and IV cans, he died on the third day. A settlement was reached with his kin to hush up the incident, it is learnt.

In Wanaparthy district center as well as in Pebbair mandal, four people died in three months after treatment by PMPs and RMPs who allegedly managed to calm the bereaved families. Innocent people are getting duped by these illegal treatments. PMPs are fleecing the people in the villages of Sugaru and Rangapuram, and Bunyadipuram villages in the municipality centre.

DMHO Jayachandra said he had asked for an explanation from the officials concerned over the deaths at the hands of PMPs.