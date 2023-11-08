Wanaparthy: Pujas, crackers, and pomp

Wanaparthy: All efforts paid off for Congress party’s cadres on Tuesday when Tudi Megha Reddy was officially announced as the party’s Wanaparthy candidate for the upcoming Assembly elections. A surge of enthusiasm was witnessed in the area as Megha Reddy started his campaign with a series of special pujas at prominent temples in the region.

The Congress leader commenced his spiritual journey by performing a special pooja at the Shiva temple in Wanaparthy town, invoking divine blessings for his campaign. He then proceeded to the Sri Ranganatha Swamy temple in Srirangapuram mandal centre, where another special pooja was conducted.

The party workers and leaders, filled with anticipation, welcomed Reddy in grand style. Celebratory firecrackers lit up the skies in Nachahalli, Kanchiraopalli, Kamballapuram, and nearby villages as a gesture of support for their chosen candidate. On his route to Beachupalli, Megha Reddy was greeted by enthusiastic Congress party workers and leaders from various villages in Pebbair mandal. They adorned the statue of Subhash Chandra Bose in Pebbair town square with garlands. The rally also paid tribute to the statue of Ambedkar, prominently displayed in a park, by garlanding it.

In Rangapuram, Reddy took the opportunity to address the villagers. He extended his gratitude to the President of the AICC Disciplinary Committee, Chinnareddy. In addition, he also expressed his thanks to the president of TPCC for his unwavering support.