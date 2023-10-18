Wanaparthy: Rs 30 lakh cash, 913 litres of liquor seized

Wanaparthy: In the wake of the implementation of the election code, district officials are leaving no stone unturned in ensuring a fair and code-compliant election process. The latest developments in the ongoing crackdown include inspections, case registrations, and vigilant monitoring of code violations.

Sharing details about the developments on Tuesday, district collector Tejas Nandalal Pawar said, “In a recent incident, a complaint was lodged regarding a feast organised at a temple in Pathapalli, located in the Pebbair mandal. A case has been registered against BRS leader Vanam Ramulu in connection with this violation.” Check posts, liquor & cash seizures. “Apart from the district centre, 20 check posts have been set up in various mandals, particularly Sariha Dullo. The authorities have already seized a staggering Rs 29.53 lakh and 913 liters of liquor. So far, 35 excise cases have been registered. The dedicated Flying Squad teams are actively identifying and addressing the presence of illicit liquor shops across the district,” said the collection.

Updating the media about action against unrelated spending the collector said, “Vigilant surveillance has been implemented on belt shops in Wanaparthy, Kolhapur, Devarakadra, and Maktal constituencies.”

“The election officials are closely monitoring financial transactions, issuing notices to the senders of money transfers. Transactions involving amounts exceeding 10 lakhs are being scrutinised, with detailed records collected from bankers,” he said. In an effort to ensure transparency, election officials are meticulously calculating the expenses incurred by political parties during meetings and rallies. The expenses per person are being estimated and added to the election expenditure of the respective party candidates.

“The cooperation of the district’s residents is vital in upholding the integrity of the election,” said the collector.