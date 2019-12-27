Wanaparthy: Silver trader held for carrying out illegal business

Wanaparthy: The Wanaparthy town police nabbed a person for selling silver ornaments and utensils illegally without any permission from the government. The police a tip-off laid a trap and arrested the person and seized 4 kg of silver ornaments and utensils from his possession and handed over the man to the commercial tax officials on Friday.



According to Wanaparthy Town Sub-Inspector Venkatesh Goud, a person named Dhara Harish Kumar was conducting illegal business of selling silver items to the locals without paying any commercial tax to the concerned authorities. When the police were conducting a search in an RTC bus coming from Kurnool to Kodada, they stumbled upon Harish who was possessing 4 kg silver. The police arrested the him and seized the valuables after he failed to show the receipts of the silver he was possessing.

Upon investigation, the police came to know that Harish Kumar, a native of Guntur district, has been supplying valuables made of silver and gold to the people in Wanaparthy district and was carrying out his business stealthy and reaping huge profits by not paying any kind of commercial tax to the government.

Wanaparthy Circle Inspector Surya Nayak commended the work done by the SI and his team and congratulated them for nabbing Harish. Apart from SI, the police team head constable Venkataswamy and constable Anjaneyulu.