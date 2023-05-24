Wanaparthy: Singireddy hits out at Centre

Wanaparthy: Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy on Tuesday released Vishwa Agros Markfed Gold Organic Fertiliser here in the presence of Markfed chairman Mara Ganga Reddy, district collector Tejas Nandalal Pawar, Markfed member Vijay Kumar.

Addressing the gathering, the minister hit out at the Centre saying its role in fertiliser subsidy is nil and that Union Minister G Kishan Reddy’s stand on fertiliser subsidy is ‘naive and ridiculous’.” This subsidy is not specially borne by the Centre. The Centre survives on the revenue of the States

Singireddy observed that the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bhima Yojana is a failed scheme. “Even in Prime Minister’s home State Gujarat, the Fasal Bhima is not being implemented. The Telangana BJP leaders should answer this.

He stated that the State government has spent an average of Rs.600 crores a year for the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bhima Yojana for four consecutive years. “If Rs.2,400 crore was given to the insurance companies, farmers got only Rs.1,800 crore as compensation. Telangana alone lost Rs.600 crores in four years. This scheme only benefits the companies.”

Reddy pointed out that the government was moving forward to contribute to the country’s development by increasing farmers’ income and the State’s income with pro-agricultural policies. “Unfortunately, the Centre is proceeding with anti-farmer policies. He said If cultivation of crops continues according to the current methods, after a hundred years, not a single crop will grow on the earth. The minister advised farmers to reduce chemical fertilisers and use organic variety.