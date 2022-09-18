Wanaparthy: SP unfurls tricolour at district police office

Wanaparthy: As part of the Telangana National Unity diamond jubilee festival, District Superintendent of police K Apurva Raohoisted National Flag at the Vanaparthi District Police Office on Saturday.

On the occasion, SP said that we should not forget the history as India got independence on August 15 1947, freedom fighters of our Hyderabad region, carried out military action and joined the Indian Union on September 17, 1948 and achieved freedom.

The SP said that the performance of the district police is good and should work better with the same enthusiasm and bring laurels to the district. He wished all the people, police officers and personnel on Telangana National Unity Day.

In the programme, Vanaparthi DSP Anand Reddy, CI Praveen Kumar, Special Branch Inspector Srinivasachari, Reserve Inspectors Venkat, Jagan, Communication CI Rayudu, Urban SSI Yugandhar Reddy, DCRB SSI Ramu, CCS SSI Anjad, Special Branch SSI Zelendar, Cyber Crime SSI Venu, Fingerprints SSI Ravisagar, Office Superintendents Imtiaz, Rajavardhan, Ministerial Staff Ashok Shetty, Ravi, Parvez, SP PRO Rajagoud, SPCC Madhu, Police personnel and others participated.