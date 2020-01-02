Wanaparthy: TRS confident of winning Kottakota municipality

Wanaparthy: While launching the TRS election campaigning in Kottakota municipality on Thursday, Devarkadra MLA Ala Venkateshwar Reddy expressed confidence that the TRS party was sure of wining all the 15 Wards in Kottakota municipality in the upcoming municipal elections.



Earlier, the Devarkadra MLA along with Zilla Parishad vice-chairman Vaman Goud offered prayers at Ambabhavani Temple in Kottakota and launched the election campaign for the municipal elections. TRS party leaders with a large number of party activists wearing pink caps and Kanduvas took out rallies and raised slogans in favour of TRS party and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao. Addressing the media on the occasion, Venkateshwar Reddy said, "I am sure that the TRS party will fly its flag high in all the 15 Wards in Kottakota and also win the municipal chairman post. Our main strength is the various development and welfare programmes launched by the State government in the last six years."

Enumerating the development programmes taken up by the TRS in Kottakota, the MLA said the State government had sanctioned Rs 20 crore for the development of Kottakota municipality and laid CC roads in new bus stand area, established new drain lines and renovated the existing ones and set up a new fire station.