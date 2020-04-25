Wanted: Blood banks for pets in Hyderabad city

Hyderabad: According to city veterinarians, every month hundreds of dogs die due to lack of blood and of awareness among pet owners about it. There is an absolute necessity for animal blood banks similar to humans across the nation.

Speaking to The Hans India, Shiva Kumar Varma, founder of Animal Bloodline, Hyderabad, says, "Finding a donor is extremely difficult as not many pet owners are eager to donate their pets blood.

Dogs and other pets need transfusion in case of accidents or injuries, but shortage of blood costs lives of these animals. It's high time we spread awareness among owners."

"Owners should conduct health check-up of their pets regularly and if the animals are healthy, the owners should ensure their pet's blood is donated as it's healthy for the donor too. For dogs, a donor can be in the age group of around 12 months to one year and free of diseases," adds Shiva.

Shiva further says, "When I went to Mumbai and was discussing the issue with a veterinarian, she said, "I myself lost my pet due to the shortage of blood for transfusion. People are not aware that if they have a healthy pet, they can take them to the clinics to donate blood."

P Teja, a member of People for Animals, Hyderabad, said, "Stray dogs are not that often sent for blood transfusion compared to pet dogs, but if there is an emergency and there is a need for blood most of the time it gets very difficult to find a donor due to lack of awareness.

We have to rely on social media posts and other mediums to get donors due to unavailability of blood. People should be made aware of animal blood donations as being done for humans."

Dr Chandrashekhar Reddy, veterinary doctor at Enrich Pet Clinic, Kothapet, said, "There are eight blood groups in dogs. There is a necessity for animal blood banks in all cities.

Very few owners opt to donate bloods of their dogs. During emergencies, one can rarely find donors who could help. Very few clinics have blood transfusion treatments in their hospitals or clinics."