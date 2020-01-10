Warangal: 180 MBBS students detained

Warangal: The Kakatiya Medical College (KMC) campus was abuzz on Friday with students raising a hue and cry over the college management for detaining them. As many as 180 second and third-year students of the MBBS have been detained as they fell short of required attendance. Surprisingly 180 students of the total 200 have been detained by the management.



The students held a protest inside the campus demanding the authorities to allow them write examinations scheduled to start later this month. Students accused the management of not issuing notice to them before detaining them. They criticised the Head of Departments (HODs), who submitted the list of students to the university authorities.

As per the rules, students need to have 75 per cent attendance to appear for the semester examinations. A 10 per cent relaxation will be given to the students upon producing a medical certificate with prior intimation to principal.

Some of the third-year students said that they were detained unfairly. "The rule book says the KMC have to display the percentage of attendance on college notice board before two months. But the KMC authorities had failed to do so," the students said.

According to the sources, the Junior Doctor's Association (JUDA) members had already submitted a representation to the authorities about the students detained. The university official instructed the KMC officials to conduct a meeting with the department's HODs and submit a report. Meanwhile, the KMC Principal Dr S Sandhya said that students are in no danger of losing an academic year and they can write exams later, it's learnt.