Warangal: 22 health centres to get own buildings

Narsampet (Warangal): As many as 22 health sub-centres in the Narsampet Assembly constituency are set to get their own buildings. It may be mentioned here that 57 of 59 sub-centres in the constituency are operating from rented houses. The government had already sanctioned Rs 4 crore for the construction of 25 health sub-centres in December last year.

In addition to that the government has sanctioned Rs 4.40 crore for the construction of 22 health sub-centres, each costing Rs 20 lakh, said Narsampet MLA Peddi Sudarshan Reddy, who recently received cheque from Health Minister T Harish Rao in Hyderabad.

Meanwhile, the construction of 25 sub-centres is nearing completion. The MLA said that during the peak of Covid-19 pandemic, the landlords pressured the ANMs to vacate their buildings.

Against this backdrop, the MLA pursued the government to construct permanent buildings for the sub-centres.

Peddi Sudarshan Reddy said that they have already identified sites for the construction of sub-centres. The construction of all the sub-centers will be completed within four months.