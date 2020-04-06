Warangal: A lockdown within the lockdown

Warangal: It's going to be a lockdown within the lockdown in 15 pockets of Warangal city that witnessed a surge in coronavirus cases in the last few days. The Warangal Urban District administration has declared Julaiwada, Subedari, Eidga, Kumarpally, Mandi Bazar, Pochamma Maidan, Charbouli, Kasibugga, Ganesh Nagar, Nizampura, Laxmipuram, Rangampet, Shambhunipet, Bapuji Nagar and Chintagattu camp areas as 'no movement' zones as more than 25 persons who tested positive for coronavirus hail from.

Urban District Collector Rajiv Gandhi Hanumanthu said that these areas have been sealed off to contain the spread of coronavirus. "No person is allowed to move in or move out from these areas. The residents of these areas, which have seen multiple cases of Covid-19 positive cases, are asked not to step out of their homes," the Collector said. He said that people can call toll free number 1800 425 1115 if they face any hardships.

The administration has made arrangements for the supply of essentials including vegetables to the denizens in these areas, he said, referring to the door delivery through specially designated vehicles. The Commissioner of Police V Ravinder said that they have set up police picketing in these areas to ensure no movement of people. "These no movement zones have been cordoned off with cops guarding all entry and exit points," the Commissioner said, stating that tough measures would be taken against those who infringe the orders.

Meanwhile, the erstwhile Warangal district has so far witnessed 31 positive cases. Break up: 22 in Warangal Urban, three in Warangal Rural, two in Jangaon, one in Mahabubabad, two in Mulugu and one in Jayashankar-Bhupalpally. Majority of them were contracted with the coronavirus during their stint at Nizamuddin, Delhi, attending Tablighi Jamaat, a religious event. All the persons infected with the Covid-19 are being treated at Gandhi Hospital in Secunderabad.

On the other hand, the number of primary contacts currently stationed in quarantine wards in Warangal is 224. All of them are said to be the primary contacts of those who went to Nizamuddin event and contracted with the Covid-19. Meanwhile, the

450 medical teams have been continuing the door to door survey of 41,783 households spread across 67 colonies to identify the coronavirus affected or their primary contacts.