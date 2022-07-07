Warangal all set for Kakatiya fete

Warangal: The stage is set for the Kakatiya Vaibhav Saptaham that reflects the culture and heritage of the bygone era. "The week-long festival that begins on Thursday, going to be a cultural extravaganza," Chief Whip D Vinay Bhaskar told the press persons in Hanumakonda on Wednesday.

"The 22nd descendent of Kakatiya lineage Kamal Chandra Bhanj Deo, also known as Bastar Maharaj based in Jagdalpur (Chhattisgarh), will grace the beginning of the cultural fiesta that kick-starts on Thursday. A rousing welcome is waiting for the Bhanj Deo. Hundreds of artistes will take part in the opening event," Vinay said. Bhanj Deo will offer prayers at the historic Bhadrakali temple, he added.

Vinay said that a plethora of events such as dramas, Kavi Sammelanam, classical dance programmes, essay writing competition for the students etc will be organised during the festival that concludes on July 13. A food carnival will also be organised, he added. These programmes will be organised at UNESCO World Heritage Site Ramappa temple, Thousand Pillar temple, Aggalaiah Gutta, Fort Warangal, Public Garden and other places spread across erstwhile Warangal district, the Chief Whip said.

Vinay said that a short film on Kakatiya's history will be screened at the Ambedkar Bhavan in Hanumakonda. Nerella Venumadhav Open Auditorium at the Public Gardens will host dramas during the fest.

Stating that the fest has an inseparable bond with the number 'seven', Vinay said that 700 artistes will take part in the fiesta. MA&UD Minister KT Rama Rao will inaugurate the photo exhibition that displays 777 photos related to Kakatiya history at the state gallery in Madhapur, Hyderabad, he said. The valedictory ceremony will be at Ramappa Temple and it will be attended by KTR, Vinay said.

Greater Warangal Mayor Gundu Sudharani, KUDA chairman Sundar Raj Yadav and district library chairman Azeez Khan were among others present.