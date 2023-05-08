Warangal: Awareness created on wearing helmet

Warangal : Buttressing the importance of wearing helmets, the students of Sumathi Reddy Institute of Technology for Women took out a bike rally from Ambedkar Junction in Hanumakonda to Erragattugutta here on Monday. Speaking at the rally, the ACP (Law and Order) Kiran said that helmets can reduce the risk of fatality. “Helmets save people from fatal accidents. In fact, helmets give rebirth,” Kiran said. He said that the traffic wing has been taking various measures to minimise the loss of life due to road mishaps.

SR Educational Society chairman A Varada Reddy said that helmets are life-saving devices. Motorists must wear helmets keeping in mind the future of their family members, he said. Principal Dr I Rajasri Reddy said that wearing a helmet reduces the risk of head and brain injuries. ACP (Traffic) Madhusudan heaped praise on college administration for organising a rally to sensitise the people about the importance of wearing helmets. Dr Mahender, Dr Sudarshan, Dr Srivani and Venugopala Swamy were among others present.