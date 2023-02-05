Warangal: 'Better conviction rate deter crime'

Warangal: High conviction rate will deter people from committing crime, AV Ranganath, the Commissioner of Police, said. In a review meeting with the public prosecutors of Warangal, Hanumakonda and Jangaon districts here on Saturday, the Commissioner expressed concern over the decrease in conviction rate. He emphasised the need for taking utmost care while preparing a charge sheet. The onus is on investigating officers and public prosecutors to coordinate with each other. "High conviction rate create a sense of trust among the people," Ranganath said. Central Zone DCP MA Bari, East Zone DCP P Karunakar, Prosecution Joint Director Ajay and ACP Krishna were among others present.