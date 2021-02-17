Warangal: Call for sustainable development

Warangal: Knowledge, skill and quality are the three important components of technical education, Husnabad MLA Vodithala Sathish Kumar said. He was speaking at the AICTE-sponsored short term training programme (STTP-3) on the theme – 'Sustainable Materials and Resilient Structures-Philosophy, Design, Implementation and Performance,' organised by the Department of Civil Engineering (CE), Kakatiya Institute of Technology & Science Warangal, (KITSW), here.

He advised the participants to make use of the STTP to share and develop the latest domain skills. Prof Sarat Kumar Das, Head of Civil Engineering, IIT (ISM), Dhanbad, said, "Earth has enough resources for our needs but not for our greed."

He said that use of industrial and construction wastes has a huge potential.

Principal Prof K Ashoka Reddy said that the STTP objectives provide philosophy behind the usage of these materials in a sustainable manner, use of innovative construction materials, sustainability impact assessment, and resilient infrastructure designs and their performance through Innovative and Smart Technologies.

STTP Coordinator and Head, Department of CE, Prof Dr M Veera Reddy said that nowadays, sustainability and resilience are discussed a lot due increased awareness and other environmental effects.

The STTP is designed in such a way that these aspects will be covered. The participants get exposure to various strategies and technologies involved in adopting sustainable practices including the concept of life cycle assessment and energy efficient buildings. The course is a blend of Academia and Industry relevance.

Rajya Sabha Member Capt V Laxmikanta Rao, KITSW Treasurer P Narayana Reddy and around 101 participants were among others present.