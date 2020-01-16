Warangal: Campaign peaks in Narsampet

Narsampet (Warangal Rural): With barely five days to go for the polling of municipal elections, political heat in Narsampet had picked up with the ruling TRS, BJP, Congress and others intensified door-to-door campaign. Former MLA and BJP leader Revuri Prakash Reddy, who campaigned in the 23rd and 24th wards on Thursday, urged the people to vote for right candidates, who can serve them dedicatedly.

"The BJP has selected candidates, who have thorough knowledge of the issues faced by the people," Revuri said. Narsampet town, which witnessed all round development during my stint as the MLA, has now become municipality, he said, assuring the people to change the face of town if BJP was voted to power.



On the other hand, TRS' campaign was spearheaded by Narsampet MLA Peddi Sudarshan Reddy, MLC Pochampally Srinivas Reddy and Vikalangula Cooperative Corporation Chairman K Vasudeva Reddy. The leaders campaigned in the 1st ward and sought the people to see the development in the TRS government.

Meanwhile, there are as many as 110 contestants in the election fray for 24 wards. The number of electorate is 27,195, of which 14,030 are female and 13,165 are male. Narsampet, which was a Gram Panchayat since 1952, was upgraded to Nagar Panchayat in 2011 and municipality in 2018.