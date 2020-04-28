Warangal: Civic body to distribute masks

Warangal: In its bid to contain the spread of coronavirus (Covid-19), the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) is on a mission to distribute masks to all the households in the city.

The GWMC, which proposed to give away two masks to each household, has so far got 74,123 ready for distribution. The plan is to distribute 1.80 lakh masks in the first phase.

It may be mentioned here that the GWMC has entrusted the responsibility of stitching masks with the 13 town level federation (TLF).

For the purpose, the civic body procured 22,900 metres of cloth. The TLFs would be paid Rs 4 for each mask. In all, the expenditure of each mask would be Rs 11, according to GWMC Secretary M Vijayalakshmi.